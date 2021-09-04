Left Menu

Jammu gets X-band doppler weather radar to provide improved weather services

An X-band doppler weather radar has been installed here to provide improved weather services to people of Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.Union minister Jitendra Singh will dedicate the radar along with an indigenous GPS based pilot-sonde to public at the meteorological office in Jammu on Sunday, it said in a statement.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:33 IST
Jammu gets X-band doppler weather radar to provide improved weather services
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SAWeatherServic)
  • Country:
  • India

An X-band doppler weather radar has been installed here to provide improved weather services to people of Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Union minister Jitendra Singh will dedicate the radar along with an indigenous GPS-based pilot-sonde to the public at the meteorological office in Jammu on Sunday, it said in a statement. The state-of-the-art indigenous GPS-based pilot-sonde helps to gather data in all weather conditions with minimum human intervention and has facilities of auto-detection of balloon launch and the balloon burst. "The new radar will help in providing a nowcast (very short range forecast up to three hours) for all types of severe weather events affecting the region, especially thunderstorms, lightning, squall, and heavy rain," the statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system will also help in providing weather forecasts for different sectors, including tourism forecasts for pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra which has an average footfall of 8.5 million every year. It will also provide inputs to numerical weather prediction models for generating better weather forecasts. "In conjunction with data from other sensors such as satellites and automated weather stations, better forecasts and warnings can be achieved leading to minimal loss of property and life, thus providing better services towards public safety and socio-economic benefits," the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021