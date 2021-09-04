Rains lash parts of Delhi

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon bringing the mercury down. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday, predicting light rains or thundershowers. Rains were witnessed in the northeast, north and central parts of Delhi. The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said. In last 24 hours, the Safdarjung and Ridge observatory recorded 0.7 and 1 mm rain, respectively. The relative humidity was 88 per cent, it said. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Sunday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weathermen has issued a green alert for Sunday and a yellow alert for Monday. The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life. The national capital recorded 231.3 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 21.7 mm rainfall on the first three days of the month. Overall, the city has gauged 987.7 mm rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, which is 81 per cent more than normal.

With an AQI of 68, the air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category, the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board at 6.05 pm showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

