Tennis-Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open
Play was suspended briefly on the outside courts at Flushing Meadows on Sunday minutes after fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open kicked off, as light rain fell on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Two doubles matches - one on Court 17 and another on the Grandstand - had just started when tournament officials halted the action and most fans exited the stands.
Two doubles matches - one on Court 17 and another on the Grandstand - had just started when tournament officials halted the action and most fans exited the stands. The disruption was brief and players returned to the courts after less than 45 minutes. On Louis Armstrong Stadium, 11th seed Diego Schwartzman and qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp continued their match under the retractable roof.
The interruption was a far cry from last week's weather-related disruption, when remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through the five boroughs, causing record-breaking floods across the city and sending sideways rain through Louis Armstrong Stadium.
