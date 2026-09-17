Joe Salisbury Bids Farewell to Tennis: A Storied Career Ends

Joe Salisbury, Britain's former world number one in doubles, has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 34.

Salisbury, who boasts an impressive six Grand Slam doubles titles, shared this decision shortly after a semi-final defeat at the U.S. Open alongside his long-time partner, Rajeev Ram.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Salisbury expressed gratitude for the opportunities and success he has enjoyed, highlighting his remarkable achievements, including three consecutive U.S. Open men's doubles titles with Ram.