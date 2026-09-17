Joe Salisbury Bids Farewell to Tennis: A Storied Career Ends

Joe Salisbury, former world number one doubles player, has retired from professional tennis at 34. Renowned for his six Grand Slam doubles titles, Salisbury announced his retirement following a semi-final loss at the U.S. Open. His career highlights include three consecutive U.S. Open titles with Rajeev Ram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:02 IST
Joe Salisbury Bids Farewell to Tennis: A Storied Career Ends

Joe Salisbury, Britain's former world number one in doubles, has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 34.

Salisbury, who boasts an impressive six Grand Slam doubles titles, shared this decision shortly after a semi-final defeat at the U.S. Open alongside his long-time partner, Rajeev Ram.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Salisbury expressed gratitude for the opportunities and success he has enjoyed, highlighting his remarkable achievements, including three consecutive U.S. Open men's doubles titles with Ram.

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