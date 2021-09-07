Left Menu

Dr Megan Woods announces recipients of 2021 Endeavour Fund

In total, 69 new scientific research projects were awarded over $244 million, through New Zealand’s largest contestable research fund.

In total, 69 new scientific research projects were awarded over $244 million, through New Zealand's largest contestable research fund.
Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year's Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing.

"This year we have invested over $13 million to help New Zealand transition to a low-carbon future. Projects such as the University of Auckland led 'Wirelessly Powered Transport Infrastructure for a Low-carbon Future' will not only develop the necessary technology to wirelessly power vehicles, it will also create economic opportunities for New Zealand businesses to commercialise the technology, as we recover from COVID-19," says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods.

"Over $11 million is being invested in research to address climate change-related risks, including the Scion led 'Extreme wildfire: Our new reality – are we ready?' and 'Fish futures: preparing for novel freshwater ecosystems, led by Cawthron Institute.

"It's also key that a te ao Māori worldview is integrated into our research. Manaaki Whenua's 'Te Weu o te Kaitiaki – Indigenous regeneration pathways' project is a great example of this. It uses whakapapa frameworks to re-imagine biocultural solutions to restore ecological systems, reconnect people to place, and deliver sustainable economic growth for communities," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

