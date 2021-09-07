Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:40 IST
Air pollution: Delhi seeks joint action plan with NCR states; Rai to meet Union enviroment min
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighbouring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter season.

Rai said that Delhi will start preparing a ''winter action plan'' next week and called upon Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent worsening of air quality.

''Last year, we launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to minimize vehicular pollution... set up a 'Green War Room' to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts. We also conducted an anti-dust campaign which can be replicated in NCR areas of other states,'' the minister said.

Rai said a group of representatives will call upon the Union environment minister and the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management and discuss the need for a joint action plan which can be enforced in Delhi and neighbouring states to fight air pollution during winters.

He said Delhi experimented with Pusa bio decomposer, a microbial solution, for fermenting stubble into manure and it yielded good results.

The use of Pusa bio-decomposer should be scaled up and expedited in adjoining states.

''We want the governments in neighbouring states in north India to take steps in this regard. We will take up the issue with the Union minister and the central panel... If efforts in this direction are not expedited, it will be tough to deal with the stubble burning problem,'' Rai said.

