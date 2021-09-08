Left Menu

PIL filed in HC over namaz room in Jharkhand assembly

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday challenging the order of the Speaker allotting a room in the state assembly for offering namaz, claiming that it has set a wrong precedence.

Alleging that the act is unconstitutional, the petitioner questioned if such an allotment can be done on a building constructed with tax payer's money.

The assembly building is a temple of democracy and not a personal property of anyone, petitioner Bhairav Singh submitted.

The speaker has allotted room number TW 348 for offering namaz, prompting the BJP to demand that a Hanuman temple and places of worship of other religions be built on the assembly premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

