Odd News Roundup: Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer

They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things. During one of Italy's hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome's two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

