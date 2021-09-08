Left Menu

New app developed for online registration of pet dogs: EDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:15 IST
New app developed for online registration of pet dogs: EDMC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A new software application has been developed for registration of pet dogs by their owners residing in east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The app has been developed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), they said.

''For convenience of the citizens of east Delhi, a new application has been developed by the EDMC in in collaboration with the NIC for registration of pet dogs, on the EDMC authorised portal,'' the civic body said in a statement.

People residing in east Delhi will now be able to get this registration done after clicking on a link and depositing a prescribed fee online, the officials said. The east corporation has appealed to citizens to get their pet dogs registered within two months, otherwise, the EDMC will take appropriate action as per the DMC Act against those who have not done it within the stipulated period, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

