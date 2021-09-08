New app developed for online registration of pet dogs: EDMC

A new software application has been developed for registration of pet dogs by their owners residing in east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The app has been developed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), they said.

''For convenience of the citizens of east Delhi, a new application has been developed by the EDMC in in collaboration with the NIC for registration of pet dogs, on the EDMC authorised portal,'' the civic body said in a statement.

People residing in east Delhi will now be able to get this registration done after clicking on a link and depositing a prescribed fee online, the officials said. The east corporation has appealed to citizens to get their pet dogs registered within two months, otherwise, the EDMC will take appropriate action as per the DMC Act against those who have not done it within the stipulated period, they said.

