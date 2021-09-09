Odd News Roundup: Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer
Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome's long, hot summer
They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things. During one of Italy's hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome's two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
