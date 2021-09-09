Left Menu

Soon single agency for door-to-door waste collection, segregation in Greater Noida

The process to hire a single agency for door-to-door collection of waste and its segregation in Greater Noida is underway, the local authority said on Thursday.The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority GNIDA has floated a tender to invite bids for the job on a contract of Rs 123.37 crore for a period of 10 years, it said.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The process to hire a single agency for door-to-door collection of waste and its segregation in Greater Noida is underway, the local authority said on Thursday.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has floated a tender to invite bids for the job on a contract of Rs 123.37 crore for a period of 10 years, it said. ''Currently two firms are engaged in Greater Noida -- one for door-to-door collection of waste and the other for its segregation. Their contracts expire next month so a new tender has been floated to hire a new agency for the both the jobs,'' the GNIDA said in a statement.

''Over 200 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in Greater Noida. Organic compost is made of household waste while the rest is dumped,'' it said.

On the directions of GNIDA Chief Executive Officer Narendra Bhooshan, the public health department has floated the tender for which the last date of application is September 27 and the pre-qualification bid would be opened two days later, according to the statement. ''The selected firm would have to ensure door-to-door to collection of waste and its segregation for a period of 10 years. The contract has been valued at Rs 123.37 crore,'' it added. The authority said that when the new agency is hired, some more residential sectors, which were not inhabited until three-four years ago, will also be included in the door-to-door garbage collection programme to ensure ease of living for residents. These new sectors include some from Greater Noida (West) also, it said. The authority also underlined that bulk waste generators, including high-rise residential buildings and shopping malls, are required to install their own disposal system for that garbage which can be recycled. The remaining waste can be picked up by the GNIDA through the contractor but against some charge, it said. Any entity generating more than 100 kg of garbage a day is counted as a bulk waste generator, the authority said, adding it will take strict action, including penalty, against rule violators.

