Bhupender Yadav and Danish Minister discuss cooperation in areas of environment

Mr Yadav also appreciated the contributions of Denmark in setting up the Clean and Wind energy hub in Tamil Nadu and the companies from Denmark that have made significant investments in India in diverse sectors.

Updated: 09-09-2021 20:13 IST
The Environment Minister’s also discussed the Joint Action Plan to take forward the Green Strategic Partnership(GSP) in the environment sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@byadavbjp)
  India
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav met with Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, H. E. Dan Jorgensen to discuss general bilateral cooperation between India and Denmark in the areas of environment and climate change. Minister Dan Jorgensen is on five days' visit to India with a business delegation.

In the meeting, Mr Bhupender Yadav acknowledged the historical and friendly ties between the two countries and highlighted the contributions of Denmark in the 'White Revolution' in India, because of which, today India is the largest producer of milk in the world.

Mr Yadav also appreciated the contributions of Denmark in setting up the Clean and Wind energy hub in Tamil Nadu and the companies from Denmark that have made significant investments in India in diverse sectors.

Both the Ministers' held discussions on Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) and the upcoming COP 26 meeting.

Reinstating the findings of the IPCC Physical Science Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) released recently, Shri Yadav highlighted that the world must recall the forgotten phrases 'Equity, CBDR-RC, and National Circumstances' that are the bedrock of UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement and emphasized that COP 26 should ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment to all agenda items like adaptation, finance, response measures, etc.

The Environment Minister's also discussed the Joint Action Plan to take forward the Green Strategic Partnership(GSP) in the environment sector. Mr Yadav stated that India and Denmark may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on climate change, clean energy, circular economy, and resource efficiency, etc.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on the environment, and also to take forward the discussion on GSP and COP26.

(With Inputs from PIB)

