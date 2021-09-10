Rains lash parts of Rajasthan, MeT Department issues orange alert

Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan for the second day in a row on Friday, with Mount Abu tehsil recording 117 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the MeT Department here said.

Sedwa in Barmer district, Udaipur, and Chittorgarh recorded 65 mm, 25.3 mm, and 32 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

According to the MeT Department, the monsoon will remain active in most parts of east Rajasthan for the next three-four days, while conditions are favorable for active monsoon at some places in the western part of the state.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, along with thunder lightning, in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur,, and Banswara districts in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh,, and Pratapgarh, etc.

