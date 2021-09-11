Left Menu

Maha: Partners of firm booked for cheating KDMC of over Rs 20 cr

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:19 IST
Maha: Partners of firm booked for cheating KDMC of over Rs 20 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three partners of a private firm were booked for allegedly duping the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation of Rs 20.69 crore in a utility project being built under the state-funded Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, an official said on Saturday.

The firm did not complete the work in time, entered into illegal third-party agreements, defaulted on payments to the civic body, and also brought about litigation to stall the project, a KDMC engineer said.

A case of cheating and other offenses has been registered in Khadakpada police station but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

