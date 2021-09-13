NHC says tropical storm Nicholas is forecast to strengthen

Tropical storm Nicholas is forecast to strengthen on Monday and could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is currently located about 200 miles (325 km) south of Port O'Connor in Texas, and is packing maximum wind speeds of 60 miles per hour, the NHC said.

