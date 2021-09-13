NHC says tropical storm Nicholas is forecast to strengthen
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Tropical storm Nicholas is forecast to strengthen on Monday and could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The system is currently located about 200 miles (325 km) south of Port O'Connor in Texas, and is packing maximum wind speeds of 60 miles per hour, the NHC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Nicholas
- Gulf coast
- U.S. National Hurricane Center
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US deploys 500 FEMA emergency personnel in Texas, Louisiana to deal with hurricane Ida
Netflix acquires 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel from Legendary Pictures
Abortion providers ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas' six-week ban
Texas's near-total abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court inaction
Texas bill restricting voting access heads to governor's desk