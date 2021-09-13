Left Menu

Building collapse incident: Delhi L-G asks officials to take proactive steps in vulnerable areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:01 IST
Building collapse incident: Delhi L-G asks officials to take proactive steps in vulnerable areas
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a building collapse in the Sabzi Mandi area on Monday and asked officials to take necessary steps, including planning and engineering solutions, to avoid such incidents in future.

A four-storey building in the area collapsed on Monday, killing two brothers who were passing by with their mother.

Police said three to four people may still be trapped under the rubble.

''Anguished at the tragic incident of building collapse in the Sabzi Mandi area. My condolences to the families of children who succumbed in this tragedy and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Baijal said in a series of tweets.

He has asked the officials to urgently take necessary steps, including planning and engineering solutions, especially in vulnerable areas so that such incidents never recur.

The building was located in Malka Ganj ward of Civil Lines Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the reason behind collapse of the building will be probed and appropriate action will be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021