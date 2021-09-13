Building collapse incident: Delhi L-G asks officials to take proactive steps in vulnerable areas

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a building collapse in the Sabzi Mandi area on Monday and asked officials to take necessary steps, including planning and engineering solutions, to avoid such incidents in future.

A four-storey building in the area collapsed on Monday, killing two brothers who were passing by with their mother.

Police said three to four people may still be trapped under the rubble.

''Anguished at the tragic incident of building collapse in the Sabzi Mandi area. My condolences to the families of children who succumbed in this tragedy and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Baijal said in a series of tweets.

He has asked the officials to urgently take necessary steps, including planning and engineering solutions, especially in vulnerable areas so that such incidents never recur.

The building was located in Malka Ganj ward of Civil Lines Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the reason behind collapse of the building will be probed and appropriate action will be taken.

