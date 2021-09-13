Incense sticks made from Lord Balaji's garlands unveiled for sale

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near here, rolled out new incense sticks on Monday.

The incense sticks (agarbatti) are made out of garlands procured from several TTD-run shrines, an official of the temple told PTI. But the garlands used at the shrine in the hills are not used for making the sticks, the official said. TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy and its chairman YV Subba Reddy commenced the sale of the sticks that come in two types costing Rs 45 and Rs 85, he said. Earlier, the officials inaugurated the agarbatti-making facility here, he added.

