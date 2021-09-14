Left Menu

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.The Yogi Adityanath governments decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJPs bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.PTI NAV SNS SRY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo ) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil. The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The Yogi Adityanath government's decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP's bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.

