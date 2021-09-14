Left Menu

Chhattisgarh plans to set up centre similar to Wardha's Sevagram Ashram

There will be an old age home and a school for the underprivileged as well, he added.The project, which aims to promote tourism, Chattisgarhi folk art and exchange of Gandhian thoughts and ideas, would empower locals, the official said.

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up a centre similar to the renowned ashram in Sevagram in Wardha in neighbouring Maharashtra to keep alive Gandhian philosophy and the Mahatma's vision of 'Gram Swaraj', officials said on Tuesday.

The 'Sevagram of the 21st century'' will come up in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the state, they added.

“Sevagram of the 21st century will be established in Nava Raipur, on the lines of the one in Wardha. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday directed officials to identify 75 to 100 acres of land in Nava Raipur for the project and submit a concrete action plan before October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti),'' a state public relations department official said.

''It will be built using using clay, limestone and other natural materials, and will house centres based on Gandhian principles, rural arts and crafts. There will be an old age home and a school for the underprivileged as well,'' he added.

The project, which aims to promote tourism, Chattisgarhi folk art and exchange of Gandhian thoughts and ideas, would empower locals, the official said.

