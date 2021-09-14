Left Menu

PM chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers where some presentations were made on various policies.

Sources aware of the development said discussions on broader governance and policy issues were held during the physical meeting.

The meeting also discussed ways to make delivery of government welfare schemes more efficient and effective, they said.

The meet at the auditorium of the Rashtrapati Bhavan lasted for nearly five hours.

The prime minister holds regular meetings of the Council of Ministers where various ministries make presentations on important issues. The meetings also help ministers to keep themselves updated with various welfare schemes being carried out by the government.

