Punjab govt raises monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:04 IST
The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to raise the monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees, their widows and widows of posthumous awardees by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson of the Defence Services Welfare Department said out the total 2,044 winners of gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from existing Rs 23,100 to Rs 41,580.

Similarly, the six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get an enhanced allowance of Rs 33,264 in place of earlier Rs 18,480, while the 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive Rs 31,601 instead of Rs 17,556, the spokesperson said.

Likewise, the monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from Rs 13,860 to Rs 24,948. The allowance was also raised for other 127 Vir Chakra awardees, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners and others.

