5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Campbell Bay (Andaman And Nicobar Island) | Updated: 15-09-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 05:30 IST
5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS. More details on this are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

