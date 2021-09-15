Governor does bhumi pujan for installation of Lord Shiva statue at Raj Bhavan

Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan will soon have a ''grand statue'' of Lord Shiva for which 'bhumi pujan' was conducted and the foundation was laid by Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday.

The governor, according to an official statement, performed the 'bhumi pujan' and laid the foundation in presence of officials here.

''The statue of Lord Shiva will be four feet high and will be installed on a 10-foot long and 7-foot wide platform of granite. On its background, a seven-foot-high mountain and other picturesque construction will also be done,'' it said.

In another programme held at Raj Bhavan, the governor unveiled software for different tasks at Raj Bhavan. On the occasion, the governor directed officials to connect the Raj Bhawan library with libraries of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and Lucknow University.

