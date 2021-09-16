Left Menu

U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone near North Carolina

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A broad low-pressure system located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"A tropical depression is still likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast," NHC said.

There is also an 80% chance of a cyclone forming in the next 48 hours more than 500 miles west southwest of Cabo Verde Islands, NHC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

