Niti Aayog Vice Chairman emphasises need to reduce carbon footprint in urbanisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday emphasised the need to reduce carbon footprint in urbanisation and said urban India will be powering the country's economic growth.

Releasing a report on 'Reforms In Urban Planning', he said there is a compelling need to plug the gaps in urban-planning capacity in the country. Otherwise, a huge opportunity for rapid, sustainable and equitable growth would be at risk of being missed, he added.

Kumar also highlighted the shortage of town planners, saying experts are needed to provided services to about 4,700 urban local bodies.

There is a need to build smart and carbon positive cities with a view to reduce carbon footprint, he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said urban planning holds the key for economic development and optimum utilisation of available infrastructure, especially in sectors like water, sanitation, healthcare and education.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said urbanisation is the driving force of the Indian economy, adding that the country has reached a turning point in its transformation.

This is the first time in the history of India that the question of urban planning capacity has been dealt with in-depth, Kant said about the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

