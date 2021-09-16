New ministry in Gujarat: CM Patel keeps home, urban development; Kanubhai Desai gets finance
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers, keeping a host of departments including Home with himself and without appointing any deputy.
Kanubhai Desai was allocated Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios.
Besides Home ministry, CM Patel will hold the charge of General Administration Department, Information and Broadcast, Industries, Mines and Minerals, Capital Projects, Urban Development, Urban Housing and Narmada and Ports, an official release said. PTI PJT PD VT KRK KRK KRK
