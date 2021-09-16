Left Menu

Jahanvi joins Lakhmehar in lead after two rounds

Jahanvi Bakshi did not have the best card of the day but it was good enough to give her a share of the lead with Lakhmehar Pardesi in the ninth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.On a day when rains and heavy ground conditions made scoring difficult once again, Seher Atwal and amateur Sneha Singh carded creditworthy rounds of 2-over 74 each.Jahanvi Bakshi, who had 78 on the first day, shot 3-over 75 on the second to get to 9-over 153, the same as Lakhmehar 75-78, who had a tough day.

Jahanvi joins Lakhmehar in lead after two rounds
Jahanvi Bakshi did not have the best card of the day but it was good enough to give her a share of the lead with Lakhmehar Pardesi in the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

On a day when rains and heavy ground conditions made scoring difficult once again, Seher Atwal and amateur Sneha Singh carded creditworthy rounds of 2-over 74 each.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who had 78 on the first day, shot 3-over 75 on the second to get to 9-over 153, the same as Lakhmehar (75-78), who had a tough day. Seher Atwal (80-74) was tied third alongside Hitaashee Bakshi (79-75) at 10-over 154.

Though the scores have been high due to tough and wet conditions, which included a long rain stop this morning, the close tussle will make it a battle of nerves. As many as six players are within two shots and they include the winners of the last two legs of the Hero WPG Tour.

Amateur Sneha Singh (81-74) improved by seven shots in her second round to get to 11-over 155 and she trailed the twin leaders by two shots. Sneha (81-74) was Tied-fifth with Trimann Saluja (77-78) and Shweta Mansingh was seventh (80-77).

Four players including Saaniya Sharma, Siddhi Kapoor and two amateurs Avani Prashanth and Nishna Patel are tied for eighth place.

The top 18 pros and five amateurs made the cut which fell at 165. Some well-known names missing out included Suchitra Ramesh, Gauri Karhade, Mehar Atwal and amateur Vidhatri Urs.

