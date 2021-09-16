State govt taking steps to promote sports, especially football: Kerala CM

For development of sports, especially football, in Kerala, the government is working to ensure more playgrounds and stadiums in all panchayats in the state and new policies for promoting sports will also be implemented from January next year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The CM, in a Facebook video, also announced that Rs 1,000 crore worth projects for developing sports facilities in the state were progressing and sports related initiatives of the previous government were successfully completed and new ones started by the present regime.

The announcement came on the occasion of the virtual inauguration of three football academies -- at Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam -- in the state.

The CM said it was appreciable that two of the three academies -- at Kannur and Ernakulam -- were meant only for girls/women.

He said football was passionately followed in Kerala which has given rise to various soccer stars and therefore, these new facilities would hopefully attract more people to the sport.

More football stadiums and tournaments would be organised in the state in the coming times.

The CM, however, said activities or events by private persons for their own financial gains at the expense of sports and sportspersons would not be permitted or tolerated.

He also said that in the last five years the state has achieved unparalleled progress in providing basic sports facilities, training and welfare of sportspersons and proper sports councils have also been set up.

