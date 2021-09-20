Left Menu

U'khand: Woman injured, nearly dozen vehicles buried under debris after heavy showers

A woman was injured and nearly a dozen vehicles were buried under slush that entered a village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district following heavy rains early on Monday, officials said. Slush entered the village after Panti stream was flooded by heavy rains.Rescue work is under way in the affected area that is located between Narayanbagad and Tharali, he said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:49 IST
U'khand: Woman injured, nearly dozen vehicles buried under debris after heavy showers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was injured and nearly a dozen vehicles were buried under slush that entered a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following heavy rains early on Monday, officials said. Six four wheelers and five two-wheelers were buried under the debris in Panti village near Narayanbagad following heavy showers, while a woman sustained minor injuries when mud gushed into tenements of labourers who were engaged in national highway construction in the area, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.

The 20-year-old woman is of Nepali origin. She belonged to one of the 18 families of labourers living in huts near Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway, he said. Slush entered the village after Panti stream was flooded by heavy rains.

Rescue work is under way in the affected area that is located between Narayanbagad and Tharali, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021