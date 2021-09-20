Left Menu

Previous govts used bullets to acquire land, BJP govt did it without ruckus: Jewar MLA

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:02 IST
Previous govts used bullets to acquire land, BJP govt did it without ruckus: Jewar MLA
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DhirendraGBN)
Previous governments had used force to acquire land while the current Yogi Adityanath-led regime in Uttar Pradesh got it done without any ruckus, BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Monday.

Singh was referring to the recent acquisition of land from villagers in his constituency for the proposed greenfield Noida International Airport and the Bhatta-Parsaul episode a decade ago when the region witnessed violence over land acquisition.

Presenting the 'report card' of the BJP government's four-and-a-half-year tenure, the MLA said Jewar, predominantly a rural area, has transformed during this period with more industrial investment coming into the region and improvement in law and order situation.

''In the previous government's regime, bullets were fired to acquire land, while today such a huge land acquisition (for the airport) took place, but there was no ruckus,'' Singh told reporters at a conference held at the Yamuna Expressway Authority's office.

He said a metro will soon connect Greater Noida and Jewar.

''Big firms have established their companies in Jewar due to which the means of employment are going to open soon and women will also get employment in the Apparel Park while the clothes made there will help Jewar make a mark in the world,'' he added.

''The land for setting up a Skill Development University has also been received and soon the youth of the area will start getting training here,'' Singh said.

He said law and order situation has also improved in Jewar with the setting up of the commissionerate system of policing in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

There was also no college in Jewar in last 74 years but now work is underway for three such institutes in the region, the BJP MLA added.

