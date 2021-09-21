Left Menu

Buckle up: Cambodian students build manned drone to aid community

The project faced delays because of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and also as components like the propellers and the frame had to be ordered abroad, said Sarin Sereyvatha, who is NPIC's head of research and development technology. The team plans to improve the design to allow it to take more weight, as well as fly further and more stably at a higher level.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:30 IST
Buckle up: Cambodian students build manned drone to aid community

Inspired at first by a desire to beat their city's notorious traffic, a group of Cambodian students have designed a prototype drone that they hope can eventually be used to ferry people around Phnom Penh and even help fight fires.

With eight propellers and using a school chair for the pilot's seat, the drone was developed by students at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC) on the outskirts of the capital. "The drone, when we see it flying without a pilot, there is a lot of shaking but when I sit on it and fly... it becomes more stable and I feel so excited," said Lonh Vannsith, 21, the pilot of the drone.

"We wanted to solve some problems for our society by making a taxi drone and... inventing drones for firefighters," he said, noting how, for example, they hoped it could reach the upper floors of a building to bring a hose where a fire truck could not reach. The prototype can carry a pilot weighing up to 60 kg (132 pounds) and fly for about 10 minutes for a distance of 1 km (0.6 miles). It took three years of research and development and cost around $20,000 to build.

While the team hopes it will eventually fly far higher, when manned the drone currently only rises to as much as 4 metres (13.1 feet). The project faced delays because of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and also as components like the propellers and the frame had to be ordered abroad, said Sarin Sereyvatha, who is NPIC's head of research and development technology.

The team plans to improve the design to allow it to take more weight, as well as fly further and more stably at a higher level. "In principle, if we make one drone, the cost is expensive but if we make them to sell on the market, the cost will go down," said Sarin Sereyvatha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021