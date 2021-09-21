Scindia interacts with Uttarakhand CM, LGs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has held interactions with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur.

During the virtual interactions, Scindia discussed ways to strengthen the aviation infrastructure in the respective places.

For the growth of the aviation ecosystem in Uttarakhand, Scindia discussed with Dhami various issues, including reducing VAT (Value Added Tax) imposed by the state on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 1 per cent from 20 per cent.

Upgradation of 8 UDAN airports and starting construction works for 5 new heliports by the end of this fiscal were part of the discussion, according to a release issued by the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday.

The new terminal at Dehradun airport will be inaugurated on October 7. It has been built at a cost of Rs 457 crore.

Further, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) work for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Pantnagar will be completed by the ministry in three months, the release said.

Efforts to boost tourism development and the civil aviation sector in Andaman & Nicobar Islands were discussed during the minister's interaction with LG Admiral D K Joshi.

Reduction of VAT to be levied by the Union Territory by 1 per cent on ATF will soon be approved by the LG, according to the release.

Besides, construction work of the new Integrated Terminal at Port Blair would be completed by mid-2022 and development of water aerodromes has been initiated.

With LG of Ladakh R K Mathur, there was a detailed discussion on the construction of airports and air connectivity.

The issue of reduction of VAT on ATF was discussed. Besides, a feasibility study done by Pawan Hans for the construction of four heliports would be given to the Ladakh administration by October 1.

''A team of experts from AAI & DGCA will be sent to investigate the technical issues related to the Kargil airport,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)