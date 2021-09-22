Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua- EMSC
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles).
