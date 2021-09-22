Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua- EMSC

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

