Godrej Properties shares jump over 13 pc

Shares of Godrej Properties on Wednesday jumped over 13 per cent after the company said it has sold residential properties worth Rs 575 crore in a single day at its luxury project in Noida.

The stock jumped 13.03 per cent to close at Rs 1,950.10 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.37 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,973.20.

On the NSE, it gained 13.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,951.10.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm informed that the company has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of the launch of the second phase of its 'Godrej Woods' project.

The total sales bookings in this project in the past six months have touched about Rs 1,140 crore. Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties, said, Noida is an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead.

Other realty stocks were also in demand, with DLF gaining 11.61 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate (8.84 per cent), the Phoenix Mills (6.33 per cent), Sobha Limited (6.15 per cent), Sunteck Realty (3.35 per cent) and Oberoi Realty (3.14 per cent).

The BSE realty index zoomed 8.39 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)