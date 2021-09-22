Madhya Pradesh CM visits Delhi, meets BJP chief, Union ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and RK Singh.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said that he apprised Nadda about the various development works carried out by the state government.

He also informed the BJP president that 100 per cent Covid vaccination will be done in Madhya Pradesh by December.

Interacting with the media after meeting Union Power Minister RK Singh, Chouhan said that he discussed various power-related issues. The chief minister said that during his visit, he also discussed infrastructure-related issues of the state with other ministers.

Later in the day, Chouhan met Gadkari at his residence and discussed various road and highway related projects. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than three hours.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are frequently visiting the national capital and meeting the party's central leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have visited Delhi a few times this month. The BJP this year changed chief ministers of three states - Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka -- in a gap of just a few months.

