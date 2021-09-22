Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM visits Delhi, meets BJP chief, Union ministers

The BJP this year changed chief ministers of three states - Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka -- in a gap of just a few months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM visits Delhi, meets BJP chief, Union ministers
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and RK Singh.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said that he apprised Nadda about the various development works carried out by the state government.

He also informed the BJP president that 100 per cent Covid vaccination will be done in Madhya Pradesh by December.

Interacting with the media after meeting Union Power Minister RK Singh, Chouhan said that he discussed various power-related issues. The chief minister said that during his visit, he also discussed infrastructure-related issues of the state with other ministers.

Later in the day, Chouhan met Gadkari at his residence and discussed various road and highway related projects. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than three hours.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are frequently visiting the national capital and meeting the party's central leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have visited Delhi a few times this month. The BJP this year changed chief ministers of three states - Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka -- in a gap of just a few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021