Come forward to protect cows, culture: UP CM to religious bodies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to religious bodies to come forward for the protection of cows and culture, saying mere speeches can’t serve the purpose.

Adityanath said this during a programme held to mark 52nd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and seventh death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple here.

The chief minister said so far no religious body has come forward to adopt cows from shelter homes and added that religion can only be protected when its real values are understood. ''The government is doing its work but people have to come forward as cows can't be protected with the attitude of taking milk and leaving them on roads,'' the CM said. ''Only speeches can't protect cows but for this, it is necessary to get associated with the system and work with respect and devotion,'' he added. ''Religious organisations should come forward for the protection of cows, Sanskrit and culture,'' he appealed. Adityanath further said currently six lakh cows are in shelter homes under the 'Sahbhagita Scheme'. If anyone adopts a cow from a shelter home, he will get Rs 900 per month from the government, he said.

