Left Menu

Air Gun Surrender Campaign: Choubey appeals to not hunt animals and birds

The Minister was speaking at an event in Itanagar where some people from Arunachal Pradesh surrendered their air guns in front of the Union Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:49 IST
Air Gun Surrender Campaign: Choubey appeals to not hunt animals and birds
Shri Choubey also visited Itanagar Biological Park, the world's first Hoolok Gibbon Breeding Canter and reviewed the work being done to save this species. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Patna)
  • Country:
  • India

Appealing people to not hunt animals and birds, Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey today said that an air gun surrender campaign will be launched across the country and retired forest workers, representatives of social organizations etc. will be roped in for the same.

Describing the Air Gun Surrender Campaign of the Arunachal Government as an important initiative to save animals and birds from poaching and for their conservation, Shri Choubey congratulated Arunachal's Forest and Environment Minister Mama Natung for this campaign. He said that it is giving very positive results said that it will be started across the country and States will also be requested for this. The Minister was speaking at an event in Itanagar where some people from Arunachal Pradesh surrendered their air guns in front of the Union Minister.

Air guns do not require any license. In such a situation, many people in our country hunt birds through air guns in every district and village. Due to this, the number of many birds is rapidly decreasing.

Shri Choubey also visited Itanagar Biological Park, the world's first Hoolok Gibbon Breeding Canter and reviewed the work being done to save this species.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021