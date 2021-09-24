Steel fabrication unit sealed in Muzaffarnagar for flouting noise pollution norms
A steel fabrication unit here has been sealed for creating noise pollution and operating in a residential area without permission, an official said on Friday.
A team of the Uttar Pradesh state pollution department sealed the unit at Jansath road on Thursday, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, said.
The unit was operating without a No Objection Certificate, he added.
