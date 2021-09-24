Left Menu

Steel fabrication unit sealed in Muzaffarnagar for flouting noise pollution norms

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:06 IST
Steel fabrication unit sealed in Muzaffarnagar for flouting noise pollution norms
A steel fabrication unit here has been sealed for creating noise pollution and operating in a residential area without permission, an official said on Friday.

A team of the Uttar Pradesh state pollution department sealed the unit at Jansath road on Thursday, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, said.

The unit was operating without a No Objection Certificate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

