Steel fabrication unit sealed in Muzaffarnagar for flouting noise pollution norms

A steel fabrication unit here has been sealed for creating noise pollution and operating in a residential area without permission, an official said on Friday.

A team of the Uttar Pradesh state pollution department sealed the unit at Jansath road on Thursday, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, said.

The unit was operating without a No Objection Certificate, he added.

