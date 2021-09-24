Delhi L-G reviews progress of New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday took stock of the progress of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project and said it should be self-sustainable, according to official sources.

Baijal, during a review meeting, also said that the redevelopment should be harmonious with the surrounding, they said.

The project is being executed under the transit oriented development (TOD) policy.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chief secretary, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officials, the NITI Aayog CEO and PWD, DJB, DDA, traffic police and civic body officials.

The sources said that the status of the project, including grant of no objection certificates (NOCs), by various departments and preparation of 'Influence Zone Plans' (IZP) were reviewed.

''The LG (lieutenant governor) expressed satisfaction over the fact that of the nine NOCs required, seven had been obtained and the remaining two pertaining to tree transplantation and approval of TOD/IZP were expected to be in place at the earliest," the sources privy to the development said.

Officials said that representatives of the RLDA also showed presentations on the project.

The LG called upon all nodal officers to work in tandem to make the project a success, they said.

The first meeting of the apex committee was held under LG's leadership in December last year to ensure inter-departmental and inter-agency coordination and proactive cooperation of all stakeholders like Delhi Development Authority (DDA), DJB (Delhi Jal Board), Public Works Department (PWD), traffic police and civic bodies. The sources said that the LG appreciated the work done so far in terms of obtaining NOCs, traffic simulation for the entire IZP, planning of parking, waste management for project areas with two sewage treatment plants and one effluent treatment plant, vertical greens plan with facade control of the entire project. The chief minister also extended full support and cooperation on part of the Delhi government and hoped that the project will come up as aesthetically rich and beautifully as was being envisaged.

''The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station and its surrounding areas shall create state-of-the-art amenities and facilities for passengers, new community space for public, smooth and congestion free connectivity to the station and most modern commercial areas,'' Kejriwal said in a statement.

The New Delhi Railway Station is the largest and second busiest railway station in the country and handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily and approximately 160-170 million passengers annually.

The architectural expression of the proposed station is envisaged to carry a signature style, which is relatable to both historic and modern Indian culture to give it a unique identity, the government said in a statement.

The redevelopment work is being done by the Ministry of Railways. Its built up area will be about 2,22,000 square metres. Separate pick up and drop up zones will be allocated for the convenience of the passengers. The government in a statement had said that there will be a twin tower of 40 storeys which will house a hotel, offices, retail shops and other facilities. It said that a multi-level car parking will also be constructed at the station. Apart from this, multimodal integration, road network, and social infrastructure will be developed, the statement had said.

A Railways Office will be constructed in 45,000 square meters. Further, 91 bus bays, 1500 ECS parking, skywalks for pedestrians and metro passengers will be developed on site, it said.

