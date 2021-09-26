Left Menu

PTI | Mackay | Updated: 26-09-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 09:33 IST
Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 3rd WODI
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday: Australia: Rachael Haynes c Shafali Verma b Goswami 13 Alyssa Healy run out 35 Meg Lanning c Richa Ghosh b Goswami 0 Ellyse Perry c Deepti Sharma b Pooja Vastrakar 26 Beth Mooney b Sneh Rana 52 Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Pooja Vastrakar 67 Tahlia McGrathc Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar 47 Nicola Carey not out 12 Annabel Sutherland c Deepti Sharma b Goswami 0 Sophie Molineux run out 1 Stella Campbell not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-3, w-6, nb-1) 11 Total: 264/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 62-3, 87-4, 185-5, 224-6, 260-7, 261-8, 263-9 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-37-3, Meghna Singh 6-0-37-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9-1-38-0, Sneh Rana 9-1-56-1, Deepti Sharma 7-0-46-0, Pooja Vastrakar 9-1-463-0.

