Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins: IMD
- Country:
- India
The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.
The system hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.
“As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.
During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Joe Biden to host in-person Quad summit on Sept 24, with PM Narendra Modi, Aus PM Morrison and Japanese PM Suga: White House.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launch Sansad TV.
PM Narendra Modi holds 'Chintan Shivir' with Council of Ministers, says simplicity is way of life: Sources.
India is mother of democracy; democracy is not only constitutional structure for us but spirit as well: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This adds another important chapter in our parliamentary system: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of Sansad TV.