Carcass of 'missing' elephant found in Odisha river

Odishas forest department on Sunday recovered the carcass of an elephant which appears to be the tusker that went missing from Mundali barrage near Cuttack two days ago, an official said.Two persons including a popular television journalist who was covering the rescue operation of an elephant near the barrage died after their boat capsized due to the strong current in the Mahanadi river on Friday.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:35 IST
Odisha's forest department on Sunday recovered the carcass of an elephant which appears to be the tusker that went missing from Mundali barrage near Cuttack two days ago, an official said.

Two persons including a popular television journalist who was covering the rescue operation of an elephant near the barrage died after their boat capsized due to the strong current in the Mahanadi river on Friday. The rescue operation was halted for several hours following the accident. The pachyderm was seen standing in the water till that night but it was not found later.

The carcass of a pachyderm was recovered at Jagatpur area in the outskirts of Cuttack city in the downstream of the river and its autopsy would be conducted on Monday, the official said.

The carcass, which was initially stuck at a sluice gate, swept away to Satabatia in Jagatpur when the gate was opened by the irrigation department.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) Sashi Paul said, "It appears to be the same tusker which went missing from Mundali barrage on Friday. But, we are not confirming it now as proper identification is needed." The forest department had launched the rescue operation on Friday after the animal was trapped in the floodwater of the Mahanadi. Television journalist Arindam Das and an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel drowned during the operation after their boat overturned. Three others were rescued and they are under treatment at a hospital now.

