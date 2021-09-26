Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:13 IST
Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74 km (46 miles) and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021