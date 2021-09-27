Strong quake rattles island of Crete, some reports of damages
The epicentre of the quake was 23 kilometres (14 miles) northwest of Arvi at a depth of 10 kilometres, the institute in Athens said. The mayor of Arkalohori village told Skai TV two churches and other buildings at the village had been damaged and two people were trapped, one in a church when the dome collapsed during maintenance work, and another in a home.
A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 shook the island of Crete in southern Greece on Monday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, sending people out of their homes and buildings.
There were no reports of any injuries though two people were trapped in damaged buildings, the authorities said. Earlier the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.5, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.0.
