Left Menu

Building collapse in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:16 IST
Building collapse in Bengaluru, no casualties reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-story building rented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers near the city's Lakkasandra area, collapsed on Monday, police sources said.

No one was inside when the building came down, and no casualties have been reported, they said.

Around 25-30 laborers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed.

The building came down at about 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a few minutes before the building crashed, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling, following which fire and emergency officials were informed.

Officials immediately arrived and cordoned off the area, and evacuated people living in and around the structure, minutes before it came crashing down.

According to sources, the building is said to be old and it had developed cracks several days ago. They accused the owner of negligence.

Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh and investigation are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021