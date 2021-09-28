Maha: Authorities monitor Jayakwadi dam level as rains lash Marathwada

The entire Marathwada region in Maharashtra has been lashed by heavy rains triggering floods in many areas with rivers in full spate, officials said on Tuesday. The State Water Resources Department is monitoring the rainfall in the catchment area of the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river in the Aurangabad district in Marathwada, and also in the Nashik district in north Maharashtra as water from major dams in this district is released into the catchment areas of the Jayakwadi dam. Many rivers in the Marathwada region are in full spate as heavy rain has been lashing the region since Monday.

The heavy rain and flood have damaged crops on several acres of agricultural land in the region comprising eight districts. ''The Water Resources Department is keeping a close eye on the rainfall in the Nashik district and also in the catchment areas of the Jayakwadi dam,'' Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil told reporters in the Beed district.

Patil is touring Marathwada as part of the Nationalist Congress Party's ''Parivar Samvad Yatra''.

''The situation is assessed continuously by monitoring the quantum of rainfall in the Nashik district as well as in the catchment area of the ​​Jayakwadi dam. The local administration has been instructed to remain vigilant,'' Patil said.

He said the gates of the Manjara dam in the Beed district were opened due to heavy rains. Heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the Manjara dam forced authorities to open all 18 gates of the reservoir to discharge water on Tuesday, which led to flooding in some villages of the Beed district while an alert was sounded in some neighboring districts, officials said.

''Since yesterday, the Water Resources Department has been monitoring the situation closely. We are trying to minimize the damage,'' Patil said, adding that the administration will provide all possible relief to people. The discharge of water from the Manjara dam led to flooding in villages under Kaij and Ambajogai talukas of Beed district, Ambajogai tehsildar Vipin Patil told PTI.

