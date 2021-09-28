Heavy rains in Mumbai; train services unaffected

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday but no major water-logging is reported so far and public transport services, including suburban trains, also remained unaffected, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ''orange alert'' indicating ''thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall at isolated places'' for Mumbai and neighboring areas for Tuesday.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a newcast warning of ''likely moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places'' in the districts of Mumbai and neighboring Palghar, Thane, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours. ''Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Take precautions while moving out,'' the warning stated.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy showers since this afternoon, but no major untoward incident was reported in the city and suburbs so far, according to officials.

A civic official said no incident of major water-logging was reported despite heavy showers in Mumbai. Public transport services are also running normally, he added.

''It's raining heavily in suburban and ghat sections. But, local and long-distance trains are running as per time table,'' Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway said. Central Railway provides suburban train services connecting south Mumbai to western and eastern suburbs, along with Navi Mumbai.

The IMD has issued a ''yellow alert'' for Mumbai indicating ''thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall at isolated places'' for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)