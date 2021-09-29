CELEBRATING OVER TWO AND A HALF DECADES OF DISTINCTIVE LEADERSHIP

The Vasavi Group is a company that is built on a reputation for quality, integrity, innovation, and unmatched customer service. Incorporated and established in 1994 and headquartered in Hyderabad, the real estate giant has extended its footprint across the twin cities. Through their illustrious journey spanning over 27 years, the group is proud to have accomplished 40 large-scale projects, including 6 commercial ventures. The group has developed 3,193 apartments, and with over 4,000 more units in their anvil, the company continues to deliver families the home of their dreams. The Vasavi Group holds a pre-eminent leadership position in Telangana's highly competitive construction industry. They have spearheaded some of the most notable residential developments covering the length and breadth of the capital city and emerged as a name synonymous with the highest construction standards that redefine excellence. An ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 9001:2015 certified company, the company has significantly contributed to shaping the skyline of Hyderabad through the city's silent evolution. Today, the developers have completed and have in their pipeline nearly 10 million square feet of residential and commercial space. They have earned a distinctive reputation by encouraging qualified, professional, and passionate talents to render high customer satisfaction. A team with several years of domain experience and technology and management expertise has fueled their success. Collaborations with a squad of efficient engineers, acclaimed architects, and a zealous crew, the company aims to build aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable housing solutions. A VISIONARY PAR EXCELLENCE The Chairman and Managing Director of Vasavi Group, Mr. Yerram Vijay Kumar, a revered leader with progressive thinking and revolutionary vision, built the company into a successful business conglomerate. The company boasts an illustrious history of growth and impressive diversification of properties including, apartments, gated communities, complexes, and malls. With the belief - A bold beginning is half the battle won, Mr. Yerram Vijay Kumar sought to effectively close the gap between what is and what can be to create a glorious future for the entire company. With the aegis of his exceptional managerial, analytical, and operational skills, he inspires his team to deliver supreme, world-class developments and innovative value-added services. MILESTONES OF SUCCESS ● Vasavi Group Chairman and Managing Director Yerram Vijay Kumar and Director Kanday Ramesh received the ''Best Commercial Project 2019'' award from Honorable Minister of State for Home Affairs Govt. of India, G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad as part of 5th edition of the Times Business Awards 2019, an Optimal Media Solutions, A division of Times Internet Limited.

● The Vasavi Group was also awarded the ''Trusted Developer of the Year'' by Honorable Minister of State for Home Affairs Govt. of India, G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad as part of 5th edition of the Times Business Awards 2019, an Optimal Media Solutions, A division of Times Internet Limited ● Best Residential Township – Ongoing from Telangana Minister, Etala Rajender in Hyderabad, as part of the 4th Edition of Times Business Awards in 2018, an Opitimal Media Solutions, A division of Times Internet Limited , Vasavi Sri Nilayam ● Best High Rise Residential Township – Ongoing from Telangana Minister, Etala Rajender in Hyderabad, as part of the 4th Edition of Times Business Awards in 2018, an Opitimal Media Solutions, A division of Times Internet Limited , V asavi GP Trends 2018 BUILDING HOMES BEYOND DREAMS The Vasavi Group aims to provide the best quality homes to elevate people's standards of living. The company is committed to fulfilling the ever-increasing customer satisfaction levels through constant improvement of products and services. Driven by sheer determination, the group has adopted the best technological and sustainable practices to enhance and innovate eternally. Customer gratification fuels the company's motivation to strive towards excellence, luxury, and affordability. The company's strength lies in its pioneering efforts to create distinct and multi-faceted residential and commercial properties that elevate the customer's lifestyle. The hallmark of all the properties developed by The Vasavi Group is the beautiful and luxurious indoor and outdoor spaces enriched with immaculately landscaped gardens and modern amenities like gym, clubhouses, swimming pool, play area, etc. Every project adds to their years of experience and their extensive and successful portfolio. Vasavi Urban - Bachupally: RERA No. – P02200002275 With an idea to create an urban habitat that does not feel like choked city life - yet has all the facilities that modern families demand, Vasavi Group brings Vasavi Urban at Bachupally. The company created a blueprint to happiness by earmarking homes that come with 70% open green spaces. Spread over 17.86 lush acres and 4 acres of FTL land in Bachupally, the layout consists of luxurious 2 BHK apartments across 12 towers. Vasavi Metropolis - Uppal:RERA No. – P02200002958 Developed for those who prioritize prime location, privacy, and open green spaces, Vasavi Metropolis is a one-of-its-kind high-rise project covering a lush 2.17 acres in Uppal. With everything needed in a home and more, these C-shaped 2 and 3 BHK Apartments provide breath-taking views of the city with ample ventilation. Usharam Integra - Tolichowki: Integra is a tribute to a customer's stature and taste for better things in life. At Usharam Integra by Vasavi, one can live a privileged lifestyle in an unprecedented residential-cum-commercial tower on the bustling Shaikpet Highway that integrates Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Mehdipatnam. Vasavi Greenleaf - Shamirpet: RERA No. P02200002093 Greenleaf at Shamirpet offers complete solitude from the chaotic city life yet so close to the modern lifestyle that one requires. Premium gated community plots situated right alongside Leonia Resorts, Shamirpet is one of the fastest developing areas in the city with road connectivity to ORR and NH-563 leading towards Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam. Vasavi Lake City - Hafeezpet: RERA No. – P02500001821 Designed to balance modern and local characteristics with supreme architectural and lifestyle design, spread across 17.5 hectares in Hafeezpet, Vasavi Lake City is one of Vasavi Group's most desirable lake-side gated communities with 2 and 3 BHK contemporary residences. Vasavi Sky City - Gachibowli Circle: Located in the most strategic business destination and nestled in the Old Mumbai Highway on the Gachibowli road, Vasavi Sky City makes business and fun equally accessible. Be it a retail space or a plush office space, Vasavi Sky City is a never-before concept that blends outlets and offices, making it the most sought-after commercial address in the city. For more details, contact Registered Office: VASAVI GROUP 8-2-120/86/9/A/1, Opp. Park Hyatt, Road No.2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. sales@thevasavigroup.com; info@thevasavigroup.com Call: +91 8233339999 www.thevasavigroup.com PWR PWR

