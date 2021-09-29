Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 466 to Rs 10,095 per five quintals in the futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for the October delivery traded higher by 4.84 percent, or Rs 466, to Rs 10,095 per five quintals with an open interest of 29,150 lots.

Analysts said that after tracking the firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to rising in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)